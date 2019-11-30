Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai Box Office Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Takes Lead
While Vidyut Jammwal's 'Commando 3' earned Rs 4.74 crore on its opening day, Dev Patel and Anupam Kher's 'Hotel Mumbai' had a slow start, opening at Rs 1.08 crore,
Stills from 'Commando 3' (Left), Hotel Mumbai (Right)
Action movie lovers got their weekend dose of thrill with Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma's Commando 3 hitting screens this Friday. The third installment in the action franchise took lead at the box office as it locked horns with Dev Patel and Anupam Kher-starrer Hotel Mumbai.
While Vidyut's Commnado 3 earned Rs 4.74 crore on its opening day, Hotel Mumbai had a slow start, opening at Rs 1.08 crore here. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and informed that Commando 3 gathered momentum post evening shows, after a dull start in the morning. Check out his tweets below:
#Commando3 is decent on Day 1... Gathered momentum post evening shows, after a dull start in the morning... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 4.74 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2019
#HotelMumbai - limited release - has a low Day 1... Needs to grow over the weekend... Fri ₹ 1.08 cr. #India biz. All versions.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2019
Both Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai are quite different in style and approach. While the former is an out and out actioner, the latter takes inspiration from the ghastly terror attacks of Mumbai in 2008.
"Commando 3's biggest virtue is that while drumming up the patriotic bluster it does try its best to make a distinction between terrorists and Muslims as it were," wrote Priyanka Sinha Jha in her review for News18.
Meanwhile, "Hotel Mumbai isn’t cheap or exploitative in its recreation of the tragedy. Yet it never goes beyond the obvious," says News18's Rajeev Masand in his review of the film.
Read both film reviews in detail below:
Read: Commando 3 Movie Review: It Fails to Pack a Punch Despite Vidyut Jammwal's Slick Action
Read: Hotel Mumbai Movie Review: Not Detailed Enough to Go Beyond the Obvious
