Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai Box Office Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Emerges as Favourite

While, Vidyut Jammwal's film 'Commando 3' earned in the upwards of Rs 10 crore, Dev Patel-Anupam Kher's 'Hotel Mumbai' fights at Rs 2.78 crore in two days.

December 1, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai Box Office Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Emerges as Favourite
Commando 3 has earned more than Rs 10 crore at the domestic box office after it released on Friday. Figures quoted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh suggest that the action film featuring Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma pocketed Rs 5.64 crore on Saturday, taking its total to Rs 10.38 crore in two days. The film's business saw a minor jump from its Friday collection, which stood at Rs 4.74 crore.

Read: Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai Box Office Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Takes Lead

Commando 3 is pitted against Dev Patel and Anupam Kher-starrer Hotel Mumbai and is expected to gain grounds over the latter in the coming days. Hotel Mumbai saw an upward trend on Saturday, as it earned Rs 1.70 crore on day two taking its total to Rs 2.78 crore.

Both films are very different in technique and execution and seems like a clear favourite has emerged among the audiences.

While Commando 3 is an out and out actioner, Hotel Mumbai takes inspiration from the ghastly terror attacks of Mumbai in 2008.

"Commando 3's biggest virtue is that while drumming up the patriotic bluster it does try its best to make a distinction between terrorists and Muslims as it were," wrote Priyanka Sinha Jha in her review for News18.

Meanwhile, "Hotel Mumbai isn’t cheap or exploitative in its recreation of the tragedy. Yet it never goes beyond the obvious," says News18's Rajeev Masand in his review of the film.

Read both film reviews in detail below:

Read: Commando 3 Movie Review: It Fails to Pack a Punch Despite Vidyut Jammwal's Slick Action

Read: Hotel Mumbai Movie Review: Not Detailed Enough to Go Beyond the Obvious

Also check out the two films' day two collections below.

