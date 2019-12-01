Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai Box Office Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Emerges as Favourite

Commando 3 has earned more than Rs 10 crore at the domestic box office after it released on Friday. Figures quoted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh suggest that the action film featuring Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma pocketed Rs 5.64 crore on Saturday, taking its total to Rs 10.38 crore in two days. The film's business saw a minor jump from its Friday collection, which stood at Rs 4.74 crore.

Read: Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai Box Office Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Takes Lead

Commando 3 is pitted against Dev Patel and Anupam Kher-starrer Hotel Mumbai and is expected to gain grounds over the latter in the coming days. Hotel Mumbai saw an upward trend on Saturday, as it earned Rs 1.70 crore on day two taking its total to Rs 2.78 crore.

Both films are very different in technique and execution and seems like a clear favourite has emerged among the audiences.

While Commando 3 is an out and out actioner, Hotel Mumbai takes inspiration from the ghastly terror attacks of Mumbai in 2008.

"Commando 3's biggest virtue is that while drumming up the patriotic bluster it does try its best to make a distinction between terrorists and Muslims as it were," wrote Priyanka Sinha Jha in her review for News18.

Meanwhile, "Hotel Mumbai isn’t cheap or exploitative in its recreation of the tragedy. Yet it never goes beyond the obvious," says News18's Rajeev Masand in his review of the film.

Read both film reviews in detail below:

Read: Commando 3 Movie Review: It Fails to Pack a Punch Despite Vidyut Jammwal's Slick Action

Read: Hotel Mumbai Movie Review: Not Detailed Enough to Go Beyond the Obvious

Also check out the two films' day two collections below.

#Commando3 shows an upward trend on Day 2... Metros witness growth, mass circuits perform better... Day 3 [Sun] should see healthy numbers again... Eyes ₹ 16 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr. Total: ₹10.38 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2019

#HotelMumbai gathers speed on Day 2... High end multiplexes of metros are contributing largely... Day 3 should only get better... 1.08 cr, Sat 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 2.78 cr. #India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.