Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai Box Office Day 3: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Springs Surprise

Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma's Commando 3 has earned Rs 7.95 crore on Sunday, taking the film's box office collection in three days to Rs 18.33 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also suggested that the third installment in the franchise is the best performing film.

Meanwhile, Hotel Mumbai, featuring Dev Patel and Anupam Kher in lead roles, earned Rs 2.03 crore on Sunday, taking its total to Rs 4.81 crore by the end of day three. Although, Hotel Mumbai is not in contention with Commando 3, and box office figures corroborate the fact, it will be interesting to see the how much of a box office haul Hotel Mumbai creates during its run.

#Commando3 springs a big surprise on Day 3... Multiplexes - which were ordinary on Day 1 and 2 - give its biz the required push... Is the best performing film in the franchise... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr, Sun 7.95 cr. Total: ₹18.33 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2019

#HotelMumbai grows with each passing day... High end multiplexes driving its biz... Needs to maintain the grip on weekdays for a healthy Week 1 total... Fri 1.08 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.03 cr. Total: ₹ 4.81 cr. #India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2019

Both Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai are very different in technique and execution. While Commando 3 is an out and out actioner, Hotel Mumbai takes inspiration from the ghastly terror attacks of Mumbai in 2008.

"Commando 3's biggest virtue is that while drumming up the patriotic bluster it does try its best to make a distinction between terrorists and Muslims as it were," wrote Priyanka Sinha Jha in her review for News18.

Meanwhile, "Hotel Mumbai isn’t cheap or exploitative in its recreation of the tragedy. Yet it never goes beyond the obvious," says News18's Rajeev Masand in his review of the film.

