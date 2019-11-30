Commando 3 Earns Rs 4.74 Crore on Day 1, Madhurima Tuli Reported to Join Bigg Boss 13

Action movie lovers got their weekend dose of thrill with Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma's Commando 3 hitting screens this Friday. The third installment in the action franchise took lead at the box office as it locked horns with Dev Patel and Anupam Kher-starrer Hotel Mumbai.

In another news, makers of Bigg Boss 13 have reportedly roped in Madhurima Tuli as a contestant in the reality show. Her spat with the show's current contestant Vishal Aditya Singh had become one of the most controversial topics on Nach Baliye 9.

Also, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday visited legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is recuperating at a city hospital.

While Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 3 earned Rs 4.74 crore on its opening day, Dev Patel and Anupam Kher's Hotel Mumbai had a slow start, opening at Rs 1.08 crore.

The makers of Bigg Boss Season 13 seem to playing all the right cards when it comes to TRP. As per latest reports, Vishal Aditya Singh’s ex-flame Madhurima Tuli will be entering the house as a wild card entry.

Many Bollywood celebrities glammed-up the reception party of Devaansh Barjatya with their starry presence. Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Rekha and others were seen at the venue. Renowned Indian filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s son Devaansh tied the knot on November 22 and hosted a grand reception party for the Bollywood industry on Friday.

Earlier in the year, there was a lot of speculation around Deepika Padukone collaborating with Kartik Aaryan for a film. Seems like fans can see a dance collaboration soon as Dheeme Dheeme challenge on social media.

