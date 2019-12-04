Commando 3: I'm Taking Retirement from Playing Villains Now, Says Gulshan Devaiah

Gulshan Devaiah, who essays the role of an antagonist in his latest release Commando 3, is on cloud nine as the actor has been receiving appreciation from all quarters. In the film, Gulshan plays a London-based terror mastermind Buraq who plans something sinister in India on Dussehra.

The film, starring Vidyut Jammwal, is expected to cross the lifetime business of Commando and Commando 2 in its first week only. Commando 3, which opened to mixed reviews on November 29, emerged as the "best performing movie of the Commando franchise" recently, courtesy its impressive box office numbers.

“I’m overwhelmed with the kind of response I’ve been receiving for this film. I can’t even pick out any particular compliment because they are all genuinely amazing. When people genuinely like your work and they shower you with love, I feel every compliment feels like the best. I had another release earlier this year Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota which was also loved by the audiences, so I’m extremely happy,” Gulshan said at the success party of Commando 3 in Mumbai.

Commando 3 has been directed by Aditya Datt and also features Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Rajesh Tailang.

Talking about his experience working on the film, Gulshan said, “I had around two months to figure out this character with my director. I had a couple of ideas regarding this character which I discussed with the director in a series of meetings. And, I feel once you figure out how you character would look and talk and behave, it becomes easy for you. Initially, I faced some problems but the director handled me really well."

However, the actor said he’s now done playing negative characters in films and is considering doing something new.

“To an extent, I’ve taken retirement from playing villains. I’m planning to try something new now let’s see whether people would like it. I have tried experimenting before also. I have tried to do different in films like Hunterr and people did actually quite like it so I’m going into a new direction now,” Gulshan said.

