Vidyut Jamwal is back in action once again with the third installment of Commando. The first trailer of the film is out where Vidyut, a soldier, is on a mission to hunt down the villain, played by Gulshan Devaiah.

Gulshan's character is the biggest threat to the hero. He's playing the role of a typical Bollywood villain with dialogues like 'khoon ke aansu' and 'unhe khatm kardo'.

To defeat the antagonist, India sends a 'hero type agent' who is not 'jazbaati' but only 'Bharatvadi'. Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar are the two female agents, one from India and the other one is British.

In the first film, Vidyut was seen fighting for his love. In the second one, he fought rampant corruption and black money. Now, in the third film, with a rather unsubtle hint to Hindu-Muslim tensions, Vidyut will be fighting to save the nation.

There are dialogues in the film which are based on communal division like, 'Tere hi desh ke badnaseeb Musalmaan tere hi desh ke khilaaf khade ho jayenge (The unfortunate Muslims of your nation will be the ones standing against it)' and 'Is desh ka musalmaan apne haqq ke liye ladta hai aur ladna bhi chahiye. Par woh kabhi is desh ke khilaaf gaddari nahi kar sakta. Ye mera yakin hai (The Muslims of this country fight for their rights as they should. But they will never betray their country. I believe that)'.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is set to release on November 29. Watch the trailer here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.