Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Movies
1-min read

Commando 3 Trailer: This time, Vidyut Jamwal is on a Mission to Save India

The first trailer of Commando 3 is out which shows Vidyut Jammwal as a soldier on a mission to hunt down the villain, played by Gulshan Devaiah.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 24, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
Commando 3 Trailer: This time, Vidyut Jamwal is on a Mission to Save India
The first trailer of Commando 3 is out which shows Vidyut Jammwal as a soldier on a mission to hunt down the villain, played by Gulshan Devaiah.

Vidyut Jamwal is back in action once again with the third installment of Commando. The first trailer of the film is out where Vidyut, a soldier, is on a mission to hunt down the villain, played by Gulshan Devaiah.

Gulshan's character is the biggest threat to the hero. He's playing the role of a typical Bollywood villain with dialogues like 'khoon ke aansu' and 'unhe khatm kardo'.

To defeat the antagonist, India sends a 'hero type agent' who is not 'jazbaati' but only 'Bharatvadi'. Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar are the two female agents, one from India and the other one is British.

In the first film, Vidyut was seen fighting for his love. In the second one, he fought rampant corruption and black money. Now, in the third film, with a rather unsubtle hint to Hindu-Muslim tensions, Vidyut will be fighting to save the nation.

There are dialogues in the film which are based on communal division like, 'Tere hi desh ke badnaseeb Musalmaan tere hi desh ke khilaaf khade ho jayenge (The unfortunate Muslims of your nation will be the ones standing against it)' and 'Is desh ka musalmaan apne haqq ke liye ladta hai aur ladna bhi chahiye. Par woh kabhi is desh ke khilaaf gaddari nahi kar sakta. Ye mera yakin hai (The Muslims of this country fight for their rights as they should. But they will never betray their country. I believe that)'.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is set to release on November 29. Watch the trailer here:



