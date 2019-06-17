Commando Actor Vidyut Jammwal Acquitted in 12-year-old Assault Case
Vidyut Jammwal was acquitted in a long-standing assault case by a Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Bandra, on Monday.
Image of Vidyut Jammwal, courtesy of Instagram
Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, famous for portraying an action hero in films like Force, Commando film series, Junglee among others, has been acquitted in a 12-year-old case by a Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Bandra, on Monday. The actor, who was accused of smashing a bottle on a Juhu resident’s head in a 2007 assault case, has been given the clean chit in the matter.
News agency ANI tweeted the news through their handle on social media. It read, "Mumbai: Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Bandra, has acquitted actor Vidyut Jamwal in a 2007 assault case. He was accused of smashing a bottle on a Juhu resident’s head."
Mumbai: Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Bandra, has acquitted actor Vidyut Jamwal in a 2007 assault case. He was accused of smashing a bottle on a Juhu resident’s head. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/Moh1sP5e5D— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
It was recently announced that a third film in the Commando franchise will be made, featuring Jammwal. Commando 3 is being directed by Aditya Datt and features Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. Produced by Sunshine Pictures, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on September 6, 2019.
Jammwal was last seen in Chuck Russell's Junglee, which failed to create any significant impact at the box office. However, the actor's role and his slick action sequences were enjoyed by the cinegoing community.
