Commando Actress Pooja Chopra Tests Positive For Covid-19, is Under Home Quarantine

Actress Pooja Chopra, who is best known for her role in Commando has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress is the latest among a long list of celebrities to have contracted the Coronavirus.

In a statement on Instagram, Pooja said, “This is to inform you that I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidelines of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself. Request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last one week to get tested. I also request everyone to stay indoors. This is the time we come together as a nation, corporate with the authorities and help as many people as we can. As I have, despite my limitations coz every bit matters."

“Requesting to not put out leads/information that are either dead or non-verified as it does more harm than good. Stay Safe. Stay Strong and most importantly mask up. This too shall pass," she concluded her statement.

On the work front, Pooja will be next seen in Kamal Pandey’s Jaahaan Chaar Yaar. The film also stars Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij in the lead roles, along with Pooja. The film went on floors on March 5, 2021.

