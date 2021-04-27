movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»Movies»Commando Actress Pooja Chopra Tests Positive For Covid-19, is Under Home Quarantine
1-MIN READ

Commando Actress Pooja Chopra Tests Positive For Covid-19, is Under Home Quarantine

Commando Actress Pooja Chopra Tests Positive For Covid-19, is Under Home Quarantine

Bollywood actress Pooja Chopra is latest among the many celebrities who have tested positive for Covid-19 during the second wave of the pandemic.

Actress Pooja Chopra, who is best known for her role in Commando has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress is the latest among a long list of celebrities to have contracted the Coronavirus.

In a statement on Instagram, Pooja said, “This is to inform you that I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidelines of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself. Request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last one week to get tested. I also request everyone to stay indoors. This is the time we come together as a nation, corporate with the authorities and help as many people as we can. As I have, despite my limitations coz every bit matters."

“Requesting to not put out leads/information that are either dead or non-verified as it does more harm than good. Stay Safe. Stay Strong and most importantly mask up. This too shall pass," she concluded her statement.

RELATED NEWS

On the work front, Pooja will be next seen in Kamal Pandey’s Jaahaan Chaar Yaar. The film also stars Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij in the lead roles, along with Pooja. The film went on floors on March 5, 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 27, 2021, 20:51 IST