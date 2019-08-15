Commercials Produced in India, Featuring Indian Talent Banned in Pakistan

After the Indian government repealed Articles 370 and 35(A) of the Indian constitution, the Pakistani government invoked a ban on all Indian films and TV shows from being broadcast in the nation. Now, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has announced a complete ban on television commercials that are either produced in India or feature Indian talent.

PEMRA, in an official statement released on Wednesday, said that the “appearance of Indian characters on Pakistani TV screens aggravates miseries of Pakistanis who are perturbed over Indian atrocities on Kashmiri brethren.”

PEMRA invoked Section 27 (a) of PEMRA Ordinance 2002, the body banned TVCs of multinational brands such as Dettol, Sunsilk, Surf Excel, Knorr, Pantene, Sufi, Head & Shoulders, Fair & Lovely, Lifebuoy, Safeguard and Fogg.

See the full statement by PEMRA here:

Apart from refusing release regularly on grounds of censorship, Pakistan has been refusing release of Indian films -- particularly Bollywood products -- almost every time the political atmosphere between the two nations became tense.

The revocation of the special status earlier granted to Jammu and Kashmir attracted support from the film fraternity at large. Vidyut Jammwal, Sonu Sood, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anupam Kher and others stood by the Indian government in the matter.

Traditionally, the film featuring Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are popular in Pakistan. A blanket ban on the entertainment sources may lead to piracy, which will in turn harm Bollywood films.

