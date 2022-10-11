'Committed in Every Industry': Bigg Boss Fame Divi Vadthya on Casting Couch

Bigg Boss Marathi fame Divi Vadthya’s comments on the casting couch have stunned the internet. In an interview Divi said that casting Couch was common and committed in almost every industry, adding that it was different for everyone. “Some want to grow in their career hence they ignore them, while others surrender or politely refuse to do so,” Divi said.

Divi’s opinion on the casting couch has added fuel to the fire. Her comments have encouraged women to speak about their experience of casting the couch on social media. Many women are using #divivadthya and sharing their stories and opinions on the same.

Divi Vadthya’s journey in the Telugu industry has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride. Getting fame from Bigg Boss Marathi season 4, the Diva has now worked with megastar Chiranjeevi in Godfather. Her stellar performance in the godfather has opened various opportunities in the cine industry.

GodFather also stars Salman Khan and premiered in theatres on October 5 all over the world. The movie has crossed Rs.100 crore mark at the box office. The venture is an authentic remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. This political thriller project had a successful opening weekend at the box office, earning Rs 38 crore globally.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#GodFather has opened up BIG at the box office with a WW Gross of 38Cr on its First Day! Keeping the talk, the Holiday season, and especially the MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Rage in mind, it would turn out to be Sensation at the box office in the coming days.’

GodFather and The Ghost had a clash at the box office. Chiranjeevi’s GodFather has won the battle against Nagarjuna. These big Ventures hit the theatres on October 5.

