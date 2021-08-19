Complaint Against Swara Bhasker at Kolkata Police Cyber ​​Cell for 'Hurting Hindu Sentiments'

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has been accused in a cyber cell of Kolkata police for hurting religious sentiments on Twitter over the Taliban issue in Afghanistan. Raj Chowdhury, a resident of Park Circus, lodged a written complaint with the Deputy Commissioner (Cyber ​​Cell) Kolkata police on Thursday morning.

On August 17, actress Swara Bhaskar tweeted on her verified Twitter handle, comparing the country’s radical Hindutva with Taliban activities in Afghanistan. Swara also compared Hindutva with militancy. She wrote on Twitter, “We cant be okay with hindutva terror & be all shocked & devastated at taliban terror .. & we cant be chill with #taliban terror and then be all indignant about #hindutva terror (sic)! Our humanitarian & ethical values ​​should not be based on the identity of the oppressor or oppressed."

We can’t be okay with Hindutva terror & be all shocked & devastated at Taliban terror.. &We can’t be chill with #Taliban terror; and then be all indignant about #Hindutva terror!Our humanitarian & ethical values should not be based on identity of the oppressor or oppressed.— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 16, 2021

Swara’s post from August 17 was retweeted by many, while many voiced their protest in the comments. With this tweet, the Kolkata resident lodged a complaint with the cyber cell of the Kolkata police. The Kolkata police did not want to comment on the allegations, and are investigating the case.

After the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their thoughts on the ongoing crisis and voicing their opinions, but some of these thoughts did not seem to sit well with certain sections of people. Swara Bhasker, once again, has enraged the netizens with her Tweet on a social issue, following which they have trended #BoycottSwaraBhasker on Twitter.

