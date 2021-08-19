CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#IndependenceDay
Home » News » Movies » Complaint Against Swara Bhasker at Kolkata Police Cyber ​​Cell for 'Hurting Hindu Sentiments'
1-MIN READ

Complaint Against Swara Bhasker at Kolkata Police Cyber ​​Cell for 'Hurting Hindu Sentiments'

A complaint has been filed against Swara Bhasker with the Kolkata Police cyber cell.

A complaint has been filed against Swara Bhasker with the Kolkata Police cyber cell.

Swara Bhasker has been accused of 'painting Hinduism as a terror organization' in her tweet about Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has been accused in a cyber cell of Kolkata police for hurting religious sentiments on Twitter over the Taliban issue in Afghanistan. Raj Chowdhury, a resident of Park Circus, lodged a written complaint with the Deputy Commissioner (Cyber ​​Cell) Kolkata police on Thursday morning.

On August 17, actress Swara Bhaskar tweeted on her verified Twitter handle, comparing the country’s radical Hindutva with Taliban activities in Afghanistan. Swara also compared Hindutva with militancy. She wrote on Twitter, “We cant be okay with hindutva terror & be all shocked & devastated at taliban terror .. & we cant be chill with #taliban terror and then be all indignant about #hindutva terror (sic)! Our humanitarian & ethical values ​​should not be based on the identity of the oppressor or oppressed."

Swara’s post from August 17 was retweeted by many, while many voiced their protest in the comments. With this tweet, the Kolkata resident lodged a complaint with the cyber cell of the Kolkata police. The Kolkata police did not want to comment on the allegations, and are investigating the case.

RELATED NEWS

After the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their thoughts on the ongoing crisis and voicing their opinions, but some of these thoughts did not seem to sit well with certain sections of people. Swara Bhasker, once again, has enraged the netizens with her Tweet on a social issue, following which they have trended #BoycottSwaraBhasker on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 19, 2021, 18:02 IST