Complaint Filed Against Choti Sardaarni Actress Anita Raaj for Inviting Friends at Home, She Clarifies

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made each of us extra cautious about the possible transmission of the virus. To flatten the curve, the health officials have asked people to stay inside their homes and avoid social gatherings of any kind.

However, according to a recent report by Mid-Day, a complaint was filed against actress Anita Raaj and her husband Sunil Hingorani recently. The report claims that the duo entertained a few guests at their Pali Hill residence recently, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The report mentioned that both Anita and her husband were hosting a party for the guests despite repeated warnings against social gatherings. Quoting a source, the report said that the complaint was filed by the neighbours who were concerned about the threat it posed to their health.

Another report stated that the husband-wife duo allegedly caught in a heated conversation with the security guard of their residence.

However, refuting the allegations, Anita told the tabloid, “The fact is my husband is a doctor. One of his friends had a medical emergency, so he came with his wife, who provided assistance. My husband couldn’t refuse on humanitarian grounds. The cops came on a false complaint. After checking the situation, they apologised”.

Anita is currently part of the TV show Choti Sardaarni. She has also acted in films including Prem Geet and Naukar Biwi Ka.

Follow @News18Movies for more



