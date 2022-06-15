Complaint Filed Against Pushpa Star Allu Arjun. Details Inside

Allu Arjun, who is currently enjoying the success of his last release film, Pushpa: The Rise, has come under the radar of a social activist. According to reports, a social activist has criticised Allu Arjun for endorsing a misleading educational institute. Kotha Upender Reddy, a social activist, asserted that the specific advertising, which featured Allu Arjun as its face, was misleading and contained false information.

Reddy has filed a complaint with the Ambarpet Police against Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions for providing misleading information, and Allu Arjun for appearing in the advertisement.

This is not the first time that Allu Arjun has faced trouble endorsing a brand. Earlier, he has faced controversies for endorsing Zomato. He was also criticised for promoting a bike app. Many said that the actor is downgrading government transit services.

Earlier, Mahesh Babu was slammed for endorsing a pan masala brand, in which he was seen with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

A few months back, Akshay Kumar also faced backlash for endorsing a product. Fans were disappointed and started trolling the actor. Later, Akshay Kumar issued a statement and apologised.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will soon start filming for Pushpa: The Rule opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The first part of the film, Pushpa: The Rise, was declared a blockbuster by the audience and the critics. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s chemistry was the highlight of the film.

Allu Arjun also has a lot of projects in the pipeline. He is currently shooting for Icon, which is being directed by Venu Sriram. He also has movies with Koratala Siva, AR Murugadoss, Boyapati Srinu, and Prashanth Neel.

