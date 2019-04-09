LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Complaint Filed Against Sara Ali Khan for Riding Pillion Without Helmet, Police Seek Details

Sara Ali Khan, who was riding pillion, got trolled heavily for not wearing the helmet.

Souvik Mitra | News18.com

Updated:April 9, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
Complaint Filed Against Sara Ali Khan for Riding Pillion Without Helmet, Police Seek Details
Sara Ali Khan Image: @saraalikhan/Instagram
The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday asked for the details of actress Sara Ali Khan pillion riding without helmet for during the shoot of 'Love Aaj Kal 2' in Delhi.

A senior police official said that necessary action will be taken under the Motor Vehicles Act after all the facts about the incident are received, perused and verified.

The Delhi Police's action comes after actor Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted in Delhi, travelling on a bike for the shoot of their film, directed by Imtiaz Ali Khan. While Aryan was wearing the helmet, Sara was not wearing a helmet. The actress, who was riding pillion, got trolled heavily on social media for not wearing the helmet.




A complaint was made with the traffic police and the complainant demanded that action should be taken for the alleged violation of law. The complainant alleged that Sara Ali Khan should not be spared just because she is an actor.

Further investigation is underway in the matter.

A similar incident took place in Mumbai on March 2 this year when actor Sushant Singh Rajput was also spotted without helmet while riding pillion just a day after the release of his film 'Sonchiriya.' However, no police action was taken in the case.

