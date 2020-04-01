Complaint Filed Against TikTok Star Faisal Shaikh for Stepping Out During Lockdown to Shoot Video

TikTok star Faisal Shaikh has run into trouble for stepping outside to shoot a video. A written complaint against him has been submitted at the Amboli Police Station and the Cyber Crime Cell on Monday evening.

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan submitted the complaint alleging that such videos could provoke people to step out during the coronavirus lockdown.

The lawyer told Bombay Times, "In the video, which Faisal uploaded three days ago, he can be seen venturing out of his building and mouthing a popular Nawazuddin Siddiqui dialogue — 'Maut ko chhookar tak se wapas aa sakta hoon'. At a time like this, we should be ensuring everyone's safety by practising social distancing. Instead, Faisal, who is an influencer with so many people following him in India and abroad, is provoking others."

"There was also another video featuring Faisal along with Hasnain Khan, Sohail and Faiz Baloch out on the streets. I have also mentioned them in my complaint, but they have claimed that their videos are old. Faisal has now deleted the video, but the damage is done," he added.

An official from Amboli police station said, "An application has been submitted, we are looking into the matter."

Vishal Thakur, DCP, Cyber Crime Cell, said, "We have forwarded the application to the Amboli Police Station. An inquiry is on and we are figuring out the technical details pertaining to this matter. We will forward our findings to the jurisdiction concerned."

The TikTok accounts of Faisal and Hasnain were suspended in July 2019 for posting an objectionable video. Incidentally, it was advocate Khan who had helped them secure bail back then. Khan said he had represented them as a lawyer back then, but his association ended after that case. When he saw the recent video, he decided to submit a complaint, as coronavirus is deadly and people shouldn't follow their actions blindly.

