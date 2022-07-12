Complaint Filed Against Two Men For Abusing Kichcha Sudeep on Social Media

Days after Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep was abused by a man and a writer from the film industry on social media for being part of an advertisement campaign for an online Rummy game, a complaint has been filed against the two at the Cyber Crime cell of Bengaluru police.

A young man named Charan berated Sudeep for acting in an advertisement of an online game and shared a video on social media a few days ago. A few months back writer Ahoratra also made critical comments about actor Sudeep for endorsing an online rummy game. Stating that gambling has made many people pauper and even forced a few to take their lives, Ahoratra has apparently been crusading against the endorsement of such gaming avenues by film stars in Karnataka. He had also demanded that Kichcha Sudeep be arrested.

Sudeep fans and other Sandalwood artists were outraged by the behavior of Ahoratra and Charan. Many artists came out in support of Sudeep with director Nanda Kishore even making a video of his own to slam Charan, who made derogatory remarks against the actor.

Now, producer and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President Ba Ma Harish has lodged a complaint against the duo with the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Division of Bengaluru Police.

In the complaint filed by Harish, it has been requested to take action against the duo. “We request for the removal of the videos of Ahoratra and Charan from social media, take legal action and cooperate in the development of the film industry and artists,” the complaint said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kichcha Sudeep is busy in the promotion of his first pan-India film Vikrant Rona directed by Anup Bhandari. The film is slated to be released on July 28.

