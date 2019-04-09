Complaint Filed Against Varun Dhawan's Aggressive Fan, Actor Wants His Loved Ones Safe

A few days back, a female fan had created a ruckus outside Varun Dhawan's house and threatened to kill his girlfriend Natasha Dalal on being refused a meeting with the actor. The police have now reportedly registered a non-cognisable complaint against her at Santacruz station.The complaint is for allegedly abusing Varun and his family members and threatening to commit suicide outside his residence last week. The case has been registered under sections 504 (punishment for intentional insult and with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).According to the police, the woman, identified as Archana Dange, went outside Varun's house on Juhu Tara Road on Friday at 9.30pm and was waiting for him. When the security guards informed her that the actor won't be able to meet her, she started creating ruckus outside the actor's house. She got aggressive and kept saying, "I will kill Natasha." She also apparently started hurling abuses at Varun and members of his family.Asked about the incident, Varun told IANS, "The police has got involved in the matter, so I will refrain from speaking on the incident. Keeping that aside, I am generally saying that it is a wrong thing. My loved ones should not have to pay any price because of my celebrity status."It is wrong. I am a very approachable guy when it comes to fans. I always take out time for them. I love my fans as much as they love me. But any bitter incident is not expected," he added.The actor will soon be seen in the much-awaited multi-starrer Kalank, which also features Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt. It is releasing on April 17.(With inputs from IANS)