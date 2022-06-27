Composer GV Prakash to Collaborate With Kangana Ranaut on Her ‘Most Ambitious’ Project

Renowned music composer GV Prakash, who has recently also been impressed with his acting chops, will soon collaborate with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in an upcoming ambitious project. The composer shared the news with his fans from his Twitter handle. He shared a picture with Kangana. What has hyped people up is that he has called the project Kangana’s ‘most ambitious magnum opus film’ and hence people are even more curious about it. Take a look at his tweet.

Super happy meeting the most talented #KanganaRanaut … super excited to be working on her most ambitious magnum opus film … 🔥✨💫 pic.twitter.com/V8PX5Xq070 — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) June 25, 2022

It is not clear yet whether GV Prakash will compose the music for the upcoming project or will be part of the cast of the film. The pair previously collaborated on Thalaivi, the biography of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. An L Vijay was the director and GV Prakash composed the music for the film. Tamil and Hindi versions of the movie were both released.

Although there is no official confirmation of the same, rumour has it that the ambitious project GV Prakash is talking about is a film based on the Emergency in the 70s where Kangana is supposed to be playing former prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

GV Prakash is also slated to compose the Hindi adaptation of Soorarai Pottru, which stars Akshay Kumar. He is writing the music for Yaanai, and Arun Vijay film, in Tamil. The films directed by Bala and starring Suriya are Kadhalikka Yarumillai, Sardar by Karthi, Vaathi by Dhanush, Rudhran by Raghava Lawrence, and Vaadi Vaasal by Vetrimaaran. In Seenu Ramasamy’s upcoming film, Idimuzhakkam, he also portrays the protagonist.

Kangana, meanwhile, suffered a major debacle at the box office when her recent film Dhaakad earned less than even Rs 3 crore in its lifetime run.

