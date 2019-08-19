Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Composer Khayyam of 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Umrao Jaan' Fame Passes Away at 92 after Prolonged Illness

Mohammed Zahur Hashmi, popularly known as Khayyam, was admitted at the ICU at Sujay Hospital in suburban Juhu due to lung infection over 10 days ago. He was a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2019, 11:02 PM IST
Composer Khayyam of 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Umrao Jaan' Fame Passes Away at 92 after Prolonged Illness
File photo of late music composer Khayyam.
Mumbai: Veteran composer Khayyam, best known for his music in classic films such as Kabhi Kabhie and Umrao Jaan, passed away after prolonged illnesses at a hospital here on Monday. He was 92. The noted composer was admitted at the ICU at Sujay Hospital in suburban Juhu due to lung infection over 10 days ago.

"He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago owing to breathing issues and other age-related illnesses. He died at Sujay Hospital at around 9.30pm," a family friend said. The musician's other notable works include films such as Trishul, Noorie and Shola Aur Shabnam.

Mohammed Zahur Hashmi, popularly known as Khayyam, was also a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan. The funeral will be held on Tuesday.

