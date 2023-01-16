Composer Raghu Dixit Disappointed With People Not Showing up to Watch Orchestra Mysuru!

Orchestra, Mysuru! has never just been a side activity for Kannada composer Raghu Dixit. As much as he believes in contributing everything he has as a music composer to every movie, working on Orchestra, Mysuru! was immensely cathartic and personal. On the one hand, the movie gave him a chance to reminisce about his boyhood days of adoring and watching symphony musicians and take a trip down memory lane.

And on the other hand, the opportunity of being part of a film like this compelled Dixit to take on newer roles and add a new entry to his repertoire. However, the composer has recently been left upset with the box office performance of the film. The movie, which narrates the tale of a musicians’ journey from a newcomer to fame, has received positive reviews from critics. However, people have not turned up to watch the film and footfall has been low.

Raghu Dixit has now shared a video on his social media handle and asked people why they only go to watch movies by big stars and do not support newcomers by going to watch their films. He has raised the question of how to encourage newcomers to come to the industry if they do not come to watch their film despite good reviews. Raghu said that he composed the music for Orchestra, Mysuru! For 5 years and even considered giving up composing music due to the less-than-expected footfall at the theatres.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghu Dixit (@raghudixit11)

Raghu Dixit, aside from being the music composer, served as the co-producer of Orchestra, Mysuru!. The film stars Poornachandra Mysuru and is directed by Sunil Mysore.

