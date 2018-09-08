English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Composer Rishikesh Pandey is the Man Behind Swatch Bharat Abhiyan Indore
Indore, consecutively for 2 years retained the title of India's cleanest city and the motivation provided to the citizens was through the song Ho Halla
Rishikesh Pandey is one of the finest most well renowned music composer of our country. He is one of the few music composers who's music is based on social/society's welfare and is in favour of public interest.
It is because of this man's composition Ho Halla which lead to the betterment and enlightened entire city of Indore to contribute in the cleanliness of their city. Indore, consecutively for 2 years retained the title of India's cleanest city and the motivation provided to the citizens was through Ho Halla a music composition sung by Shaan, in where the lyrics are relatable from the common man to the officers to the high end people of the city.
After the first year win of Indore, Rishikesh directed another song Hai Halla so that the people of Indore don't forget their responsibility and come together yet again to let Indore be the cleanest city of India for another year.
Rishikesh Pandey has not only provided his lyrics for supporting Swatch Bharat Abhiyan but also has composed a number of songs for farmers, poverty in the country, to provide a helping hand in public welfare, he also had dedicated a song for the soldiers of our nation on Independence Day.
Rishikesh Pandey has worked with many well renowned singers of our country such as Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan, Amit Mishra, Mohit Chauhan, Javed Ali and many more. He also has been rewarded as the epitome of Pride of our nation by the government of Indore.
