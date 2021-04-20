Composer Shravan of Nadeem-Shravan Hospitalised, Deepika Padukone Recreates 'Vaathi Coming'

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff jetted off to Maldives for a short stay and the actress took to social media to give fans a glimpse of her vacation. Disha shared a picture of herself soaking in the sun while flaunting her bikini body. Dressed in a fringe brown bikini, she was on the beach enjoying the sunny weather. The picture has gone viral on social media in no time.

Disha Patani Sets Temperature Soaring in Bikini Pic

Today, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport boarding a flight to the most loved holiday destination of celebs during corona times, Maldives. The couple has recently recovered from coronavirus, after being tested positive earlier this month. They are set to make the most of the lockdown period as shootings have been halted in the city due to a 15-day long curfew lockdown.

In Pics: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Jet off for Vacation Post Covid Recovery

Deepika Padukone is one of the top actors of Bollywood but when it comes to her peppy music choices, they seem to come from Tollywood. The actress shared an Instagram post on Sunday with Tamil star Vijay Thalapathy’s Vaathi Coming from the 2021 movie Master playing in the background.

Deepika Padukone Recreates Vijay’s ‘Vaathi Coming’ in Reels Video

Shravan Kumar Rathod, of the popular composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, is critically ill and in hospital. The composer had recently tested Covid positive. Shravan is critical because he reportedly has co-morbidities but his condition hasn’t deteriorated after admission to hospital, as per Film Information. He is currently in Raheja Hospital, Mahim, Mumbai.

Composer Shravan of Nadeem-Shravan Hospitalised with Covid, Critical

The fans of Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh can’t keep calm as the photographs of the actors beaming with joy against the backdrop of snow-clad hills have taken the internet by storm. The post hinting at some “surprise” is adding fuel to the speculation that they might team up and fans are brimming with excitement.

Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh’s Joyful Photos in Kashmir Valley Take Fans by Surprise

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here