Composer Shravan Rathod No More, Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman and Others Offer Condolences

Shravan Rathod, of the popular music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away on April 22 in Mumbai. He was admitted to Raheja Hospital in Mahim in a ‘critical’ condition after testing positive for COVID-19 and was under observation. Shravan was on a ventilator for 48 hours, but he could not be saved. The news of Shravan’s death was confirmed by his musical partner of many years - composer Nadeem Saifi.

Condolences poured in after the news broke, with members of both music and film fraternity expressing their grief at the loss. Lyricist Sameer Anjaan was his best friend and has done 176 films with him. He told ETimes, “God knows what lies in store, I have been reduced to half. I spent most of my mornings and evening with Shravan."

Actor Akshay Kumar, music maestro AR Rahman, singers Shreya Ghoshal and Armaan Malik also mourned the loss.

Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in 90s and later, including Dhadkan that has remained legendary in my career. Deepest Condolences to his family. 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2021

Shocked to hear the news of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of our music industry. Another huge loss in this pandemic. God give strength to the bereaved family. Rest in peace.— Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 22, 2021

Our Music community and your fans will miss you immensely #ShravanRathod ji Rest in peace 🌺Respect and Prayers🌹🇮🇳— A.R.Rahman #99Songs 😷 (@arrahman) April 22, 2021

Rest in peace #ShravanRathod sir.. I can’t believe you’re gone.. It was just last month when I was sitting next to you at the Mirchi music awards event. Totally shattered.. at a loss of words. my sincere condolences to his entire family 🙏🏻— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 22, 2021

Nadeem-Shravan were among the most popular music composers in the 90s, giving chartbuster soundtracks in films like ‘Aashiqui’ (1990), ‘Saajan’ (1991), Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pardes’ and ‘Raja Hindustani’, headlined by Aamir Khan. After their split in mid 2000s, the duo reunited to compose for David Dhawan’s ‘Do Knot Disturb’ in 2009.

