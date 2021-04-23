movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»Movies»Composer Shravan Rathod No More, Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman and Others Offer Condolences
2-MIN READ

Composer Shravan Rathod No More, Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman and Others Offer Condolences

Composer Shravan Rathod No More, Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman and Others Offer Condolences

Condolences poured in after the news of Shravan Rathod's death broke, with members of both music and film fraternity expressing their grief at the loss.

Shravan Rathod, of the popular music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away on April 22 in Mumbai. He was admitted to Raheja Hospital in Mahim in a ‘critical’ condition after testing positive for COVID-19 and was under observation. Shravan was on a ventilator for 48 hours, but he could not be saved. The news of Shravan’s death was confirmed by his musical partner of many years - composer Nadeem Saifi.

Condolences poured in after the news broke, with members of both music and film fraternity expressing their grief at the loss. Lyricist Sameer Anjaan was his best friend and has done 176 films with him. He told ETimes, “God knows what lies in store, I have been reduced to half. I spent most of my mornings and evening with Shravan."

Actor Akshay Kumar, music maestro AR Rahman, singers Shreya Ghoshal and Armaan Malik also mourned the loss.

RELATED NEWS

Nadeem-Shravan were among the most popular music composers in the 90s, giving chartbuster soundtracks in films like ‘Aashiqui’ (1990), ‘Saajan’ (1991), Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pardes’ and ‘Raja Hindustani’, headlined by Aamir Khan. After their split in mid 2000s, the duo reunited to compose for David Dhawan’s ‘Do Knot Disturb’ in 2009.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 23, 2021, 07:45 IST