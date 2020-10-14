'Computer Has Hung', Quips Amitabh Bachchan as He Gets Into a Jam Over Malfunctioning Machine on KBC 12

Amitabh Bachchan’s relationship with his “Computer ji” goes back two decades when the reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati first aired in India. All these years “Computer ji” has been absolutely loyal to the veteran Bollywood actor. “Computer ji, Option B par tala lagaya jaye,” orders Bachchan and the machine does it instantly without fail.

But in the latest episode of KBC 12 aired on Tuesday, an exception occurred. the computer did not respond to Bachchan’s multiple calls. Big B’s computer had hung midway through the show. The host was as surprised as the contestants, audience and millions of TV viewers.

The incident happened after one contestant from Patna, Raj Lakshmi, finished her game taking home Rs 12,50,000 and Swapnil Chauhan from Mumbai, the following contestant, occupied the hot seat.

Big B welcomed the new contestant and asked him the first question. Swapnil passed the test. It was then time to move on to the next question. In his conventional style, Bachchan called out, “Aur do hazaar rupuyon ke liye ye raha aap ka sawaal...” meaning “Here comes your next question for Rs 2000”. But the computer did not respond and the question did not appear on the screen. Bachchan tried three times – “Question for two thousand rupees”. No response!

Clueless, Big B started looking around for assistance and said, “Computer to atak gaya (Computer has hung).” Seconds later, the computer finally responded, the following question appeared on the screen and the game continued.

“If you see Novak Djokovic playing against Andy Murray in an international tournament, what game are you watching?” asked the computer. Swapnil got the answer right.

The entire affair took only a few seconds, but being so unusual, was worth watching. Credit goes to Amitabh Bachchan as well, who managed the situation quite well with his characteristic sense of humour that has won the hearts of billions of Indians over several decades.