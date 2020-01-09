Concept Art Reveals Thor Was to Wear Eyepatch in Avengers Infinity War and Endgame

The main characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were seen undergoing major changes in the last two Avengers films---Endgame and Infinity War. The concept art of the two films revealed that they were expected to be seen in a variety of different costumes.

In the case of Chris Hemsworth's Thor, the changes planned for him included physical aspects as well. In Taika Waitit's Thor: Ragnarok he was seen losing an eye and donning an eyepatch. This was soon fixed by Thor getting a cybernetic eye and not needing the eyepatch anymore.

Nevertheless, recently released concept art has shown that Thor was not intended to receive the cybernetic eye at all. In the artwork, he can be seen in a variety of costumes designed for Avengers: Endgame with the eyepatch on his eye.

Concept artist Wesley Burt revealed that the art was drawn prior to the completion of Infinity War's script. As a result, he was expected to appear with the eyepatch throughout both films. "He didn't have the cyborg eye at this point in the script that he gets in Infinity War, so I was still giving him eye patches or giving him the sunglasses with one dark lens."

Other unusual concept art ideas that had been revealed included Tony Stark with Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation, Doctor Strange in an Iron Man Suit, and even Captain America wearing his original costume from the first Captain America film.

