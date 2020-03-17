Concerned Arjun Kapoor Asks Paps to be 'Sensible' As He Gets Clicked Amid Coronavirus Fears

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor has requested paparazzi to be "sensitive and sensible." The actor has penned a lengthy note on his Instagram story, wherein he said that paps should not be taking the severity of coronavirus lightly, and "stay home" instead.

He went on to narrate that he stepped out of the house for his routine ultra sound when a bunch of photographers saw him and started clicking his pictures. "I love my job and am okay with the attention media gives but genuinely I don't believe now is the time for us to be normal and just pose of images getting in and out of trying to maintain a sane life.

"Short term distance is better for a long term proximity that everyone enjoys," he further wrote, before adding, "Stay healthy and stay home."

In one of the videos, shared on Instagram, a visibly concerned Arjun Kapoor could be seen urging the paparazzi to go back home and rest.

The actor also shared an Instagram story of him posing for the camera and giving us a sneak peek into his shelf filled with Blu-ray DVDs. He captioned the story as: “That Blu ray cabinet is gonna be (going to be) a lifesaver these next 2 weeks.”

Meanwhile, the release date of Arjun's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been postponed amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The makers issued a statement on their respective Twitter profiles on Saturday and informed their fans that they'd decided to delay the film's release.

The makers and the cast have not announced the new release date of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which was earlier slated to release on March 20. The statement, shared by the official handle of Yash Raj Films and leads Arjun and Parineeti Chopra, read, "Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time."