1-MIN READ

Concerned Jacqueline Fernandez Wishes Parents were with Her in COVID-19 Situation

The spread of coronavirus has left Jacqueline Fernandez worried for her parents, who are in Bahrain at present.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 10:00 AM IST
A complete lockdown has brought life to a standstill. People are stranded in different parts of the country unable to meet their families. Jacqueline Fernandez is one of them. In a recent interview, the actress said that she's worried for her parents in the coronavirus situation and wishes she was with them.

“I wanted my parents to really be with me right now; I’m concerned about their health and how they are doing. The funny thing is that they’re concerned about me and are like ‘you’re all alone there’. But I’m worried about my parents being on their own,” the actress told Hindustan Times, who's parents are in Bahrain.

She added that her sister in North Carolina is having a tough time as supermarkets there are completely out of stock. Whereas, her brothers, who are in Australia, are pretty sorted because they are in a very remote part of the country.

On the work front, she recently featured in Badshah's new song Genda Phool. While the song is among the top trends on YouTube but a section of social media users has pointed out how the song does not mention Ratan Kahar's name.

There were allegations stating that Badshah used folk artiste Ratan Kahar''s lyrics in his track Genda Phool without credits. However, he denied them saying he could not find the lyricist's name anywhere in the records.

View this post on Instagram

#gendaphool OUT NOW!! Link in bio!

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Apart from this, Jacqueline also featured alongside Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz in a holi song Mere Angne Mei sung by Neha Kakkar.

View this post on Instagram

NEW RELEASE DATE 9th MARCH!!!

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

