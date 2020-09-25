Condemn What Sunil Gavaskar Said About Anushka Sharma But Selective Feminism Is Also Uncool, Says Kangana Ranaut

Recently legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar found himself in the midst of a controversy when he made a 'distasteful' comment about Anushka Sharma after Virat Kohli's poor performance during the Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kings XI Punjab match on Thursday. During the IPL match's live commentary, Sunil said that Virat only practiced with Anushka's bowling during the lockdown, referring to a viral video of the couple playing cricket in their terrace.

The comment recieved social media backlash for being 'regressive and sexist' as Anushka has time and again bore the brunt of trolling by people who blamed her for her husband's performance. Many Twitter users, including actress Zareen Khan voiced their support for Anushka.

Now, actress Kangana Ranaut has also weighed in on that matter. She said that she condemned Sunil Gavaskar's comment, but Anushka did not stand up for her when she was called a derogatory term by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

She wrote, "#Anushka remained quiet when I was threatened and called Haramkhor but today the same misogyny coming to bite her, I condemn the fact that she was dragged in to cricket by #SunilGavaskar but selective feminism is equally uncool."

She also tweeted, "Only a sex starved pervert will find sexual context to #SunilGavaskar’s statement which he made on national television for a woman, he should’ve not mentioned her, but Anushka is playing a cricketer in her next and there are several videos of her practising with her husband."

Anushka had previously taken to social media to condemn the comment made by Gavaskar, saying that it was 'distasteful' and that it was unnecessary to use her name while describing her husband's performance. She said that Gavaskar's name stands tall in cricket and hence he should know how she felt when she heard his comment.

"It's 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr. Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman's game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this," she concluded her statement.