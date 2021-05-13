'Confidence Has Nothing to Do With My Body': Priyanka Chopra on Body Image and Scrutiny

Priyanka Chopra, one of Bollywood’s leading actresses, who has also made a huge splash in Hollywood, recently opened up about body image, the scrutiny she has faced and more. Talking to Yahoo Life, the Quantico actress said that she has been affected by the scrutiny she has been subjected to over the years.

“Well, I won’t lie that I don’t get affected by it. My body has changed as I’ve gotten older, just as everyone’s body does, and I’ve had to adapt mentally as well with like, OK, this is what it looks like now, this is what I look like now, it’s alright, and catering to my now body and not my 10- or 20-years-ago body," said the former Miss World.

“I think that that’s very crucial and I feel like that really takes finding a sense of confidence in what you bring to the table outside of what you look like…I try to be myopic about feeling good about other things, even on days that I don’t feel the best about my body, and I work toward whatever makes me happy at that time," she continued.

Talking about how she deals with it, she added, “I just try to remind myself that I am loved and I feel good from the inside. I feel confident when I walk into a room and I try to remind myself that that has nothing to do with my body. Even though this culture gives credence to that, too much, maybe."

The actress also spoke about the importance of spending time with family and how her family time makes her heart feel lighter. Priyanka also takes time off to work out. “I definitely make sure that that’s when I listen to the music that I want to listen to, it’s my time," Priyanka said.

“And most importantly, I always every week — especially right now because I’m filming an action show — try to take a bath. Bathtub, bubbles, music… just sitting with my thoughts every weekend with a facial mask. Finding time for yourself is basically the broader answer, making sure you prioritize yourself and [don’t] just keep running when you’re feeling caught up in the heaviness of the time we’re in right now," she concluded.

Priyanka will be next seen in ‘Text For You’ and ‘Matrix 4’.

