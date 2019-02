Confirmed! Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit's Hit Rom-com 'Dil' to Have a Sequel

Director Indra Kumar, who is currently gearing up for the release of Total Dhamaal, has confirmed that he'll e remaking the 1990 hit romantic comedy Dil, which originally starred Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit. The film will reportedly be called Dil Again.Kumar has finalised the script of the film and is now looking out for actors to play the lead. “I had been planning to make the sequel to Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer Dil for some time now. We have cracked a script and called it Dil Again,” he was quoted as saying by DNA.Dil was remade in Telugu in 1993 under the title Tholi Muddhu, starring Divya Bharti and Prashanth. It was also remade in Odia as Agni Parikshya and in Kannada as Shivaranjini.Meanwhile, Kumar's upcoming movie Total Dhamaal will mark the onscreen reunion of Madhuri and Anil Kapoor after 19 years.At the trailer launch, when asked if Anil Kapoor has changed since their last film together, Madhuri said, "I don't think Anil can ever change. He will always be the same," she said, adding, "it is always pleasure working with Anil, and he is one of a kind."Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the Dhamaal series. Ajay Devgn, Anil Kpoor, Madhuri Dixit and Boman Irani are the latest additions to the film's cast, while Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey have reprised their roles. Total Dhamaal was initially scheduled to release in December but had to be postponed because of post-editing procedures. It is scheduled to release on February 22.Follow @news18movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.