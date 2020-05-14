Confirmed: Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann's Gulabo Sitabo To Directly Release On Amazon Prime

The makers of Gulabo Sitabo on Thursday confirmed that the Shoojit Sircar-directed film will have its global premiere on Amazon Prime on June 12. The film was originally scheduled to release in theatres on April 17, before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a complete lockdown of the nation.

Sircar’s quirky dramedy, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, is described as a tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own.

"This is the dawn of a new era for Indian entertainment," Sircar told IANS. "I am happy that a global audience will be able to watch our gritty dramedy, and enjoy what the film has in store for them. ''Gulabo Sitabo'' is a quirky, lighthearted movie that the audience can enjoy with their families. It has been a wonderful experience working with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana on the film."

Talking about his experience of working on the film, Ayushmann said, "I was excited about my role since the time Shoojit showed me the character''s look. It took me almost three hours each day to get into character with its different look. I had a wonderful time working with my very talented co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. Even though we are constantly bantering in the film, it has been a pleasure working with him for the first time. This family entertainer has the power to cut across geographic boundaries and we are pleased to bring ''Gulabo Sitabo'' to audiences across the globe."

With the digital release, Gulabo Sitabo will premiere across 200 countries and territories.

"It is the first step in our endeavour to bring superior cinematic experiences to our customer's doorstep," said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India.

A Rising Sun Films production, Gulabo Sitabo is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.