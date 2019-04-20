Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Confirmed! Avengers Endgame Won't Have One Important MCU Character At All

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, 'Avengers: Endgame' will hit theatres on April 26.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
Confirmed! Avengers Endgame Won't Have One Important MCU Character At All
Image courtesy: Marvel Entertainment/ Instagram
Veteran actor Stellan Skarsgard has said that he will not be seen in upcoming Marvel tentpole Avengers: Endgame.

The actor, who plays astrophysicist Dr Erik Selvig in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also did not appear in last year's Infinity War.

"No, I'm not (in Endgame). I've done four (MCU movies) and they have contracted for five, and they haven't called me yet. They usually call me when they need some weird plot to be explained in a quasi-scientific way.

"I thought it was a one-time thing, but the contract said if they wanted me they could use me for five films, but I didn't think they'd use me for four so it was a surprise. It was a pleasant surprise because I've had a lot of fun on those shoots," Skarsgard told Metro magazine.

Selvig first appeared in the 2011 film Thor. The 67-year-old actor went on to reprise the role in The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015).

Actor Tessa Thompson recently revealed that a follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok was in the works at Marvel.
