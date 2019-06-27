Confirmed! Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya to Host the Grand Premiere of Nach Baliye 9
The couple, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Macau ahead of their third anniversary, has confirmed to be the host for the first episode of 'Nach Baliye 9'.
The couple, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Macau ahead of their third anniversary, has confirmed to be the host for the first episode of 'Nach Baliye 9'.
TV actors and real-life couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are all set to host the first episode of Nach Baliye season 9. The couple, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Macau ahead of their third anniversary, has confirmed to be the host for the grand premiere of the new season. It is also to be noted that Divyanka and Vivek were Season 8 winners of Nach Baliye.
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress confirmed the same to Pinkvilla, saying, “Vivek and I are doing it together for the pre-launch episode. I always wanted to host with Vivek. I'm very happy that we got this opportunity in Nach which has been a very important part of our life.”
The next season of Nach Baliye is already in news for its judges and contestants. While Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon are rumoured to be the judges for the Nach Baliye 9, the season is going to have an interesting amalgamation of ex-couples and married pairs as the contestants.
As for now, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary, Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva, and Vishal Singh and Madhurima Tuli have confirmed being the part of the show.
Before the shoot for Nach Baliye 9 starts on July 2, Divyanka and Vivek have taken some time out to enjoy a mini vacation in Macau.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YouTube Finally Gives You More Control Over What Videos You See When You Sign in And in Suggestions
- MG Hector Undercuts Jeep Compass by Rs 3.5 lakh, Harrier by Rs 80,000
- Thank You Facebook, For Ruining The Instagram Experience: More Adverts Are on The Way
- New Flaw Detected in Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes, Ban on Flying Continues
- India vs West Indies | Gayle - Jovial and Fun-loving Everywhere, Firm With Youngsters
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s