Confirmed! Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya to Host the Grand Premiere of Nach Baliye 9

TV actors and real-life couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are all set to host the first episode of Nach Baliye season 9. The couple, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Macau ahead of their third anniversary, has confirmed to be the host for the grand premiere of the new season. It is also to be noted that Divyanka and Vivek were Season 8 winners of Nach Baliye.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress confirmed the same to Pinkvilla, saying, “Vivek and I are doing it together for the pre-launch episode. I always wanted to host with Vivek. I'm very happy that we got this opportunity in Nach which has been a very important part of our life.”

The next season of Nach Baliye is already in news for its judges and contestants. While Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon are rumoured to be the judges for the Nach Baliye 9, the season is going to have an interesting amalgamation of ex-couples and married pairs as the contestants.

As for now, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary, Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva, and Vishal Singh and Madhurima Tuli have confirmed being the part of the show.

Before the shoot for Nach Baliye 9 starts on July 2, Divyanka and Vivek have taken some time out to enjoy a mini vacation in Macau.

