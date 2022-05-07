Confirmed! Farhan Akhtar to Debut in MCU with Ms Marvel, To Play a 'Guest-Starring Role'

After months of rumours, it has finally been confirmed that Farhan Akhtar will be seen in Ms. Marvel. The Disney+ series under Marvel Studios’ umbrella will mark the actor-director Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut.

The news of his addition to the Marvel series was reported by Deadline. The international publication has not revealed more details about his role but has confirmed that Farhan will be seen as ‘a guest-starring role.’ While Farhan is an exciting addition to the series, fans are also excited to see Fawad Khan in the mix.

Fawad had previously confirmed he is in the series. Ms. Marvel will debut on June 8. In an interview with Film Companion, Fawad confirmed he was in the Marvel project. “Yeah, I am. Woh toh main deny nahi kar sakta, ab toh main jhooth nahi bol sakta, woh toh unhone khud news laga di hai (I can’t deny that or lie about it because they have put out the news themselves),” he said.

The Ms. Marvel trailer was released earlier this year, introducing Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The trailer gave a glimpse of Kamala experiencing issues that teenagers face - mean fellow school students, boy troubles, and the expectations that they have to sort their lives and aspirations right here, right now. Just as she tried to wrap her head around her life, she receives an amulet of sorts that gives her superpowers, transforming her into Ms. Marvel. With several obstacles on her way — superhero-wise and otherwise — the series will follow the teenager’s journey through it all.

Besides Iman, Farhan and Fawad, the series also stars Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. Ms. Marvel is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 8.

