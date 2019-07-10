Confirmed! Game of Thrones Prequel Will Have Starks, 100 Westeros Kingdoms and More

HBO has multiple prequel spinoffs of Game of Thrones in the works that are scheduled to debut at some point in the future. The prequel will reportedly take place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, which concluded its eight-season run in May.

And, filming for the highly-anticipated spinoff series recently began in Northern Ireland, which was the production hub for the original fantasy drama during its entire run. Entertainment Weekly recently spoke to author George R.R. Martin, who is behind the upcoming series alongside showrunner Jane Goldman, about what fans can expect in the prequels.

Martin revealed that the Stark family, a driving force behind Game of Thrones series, will be featured in some capacity in the prequel story.

“The Starks will definitely be there,” Martin confirmed. “Obviously the White Walkers are here — or as they’re called in my books, The Others — and that will be an aspect of it. There are things like direwolves and mammoths.”

He further said, "The Lannisters aren't there yet, but Casterly Rock is certainly there; it’s like the Rock of Gibraltar," Martin said. "It's actually occupied by the Casterlys — for whom it’s still named after in the time of Game of Thrones."

The author also gave some intriguing hints about the state of Westeros during this time period.

“We talk about the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros; there were Seven Kingdoms at the time of Aegon’s Conquest,” the author said. “But if you go back further then there are nine kingdoms, and 12 kingdoms, and eventually you get back to where there are a hundred kingdoms — petty kingdoms — and that’s the era we’re talking about here.”

Martin previously told Entertainment Weekly that "Westeros is a very different place" in the prequel, compared to the Westeros fans are familiar with from Game of Thrones.

"There’s no King's Landing. There's no Iron Throne. There are no Targaryens — Valyria has hardly begun to rise yet with its dragons and the great empire that it built. We’re dealing with a different and older world and hopefully that will be part of the fun of the series," he added.

Naomi Watts of King Kong fame stars in the prequel alongside Naomi Ackie and Denise Gough. The show will also feature Miranda Richardson, Josh Whitehouse, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Alex Sharp and Toby Regbo.

While HBO has not yet confirmed an official title for the series, Martin said last year that it would be called "The Long Night", which was also the title of the third episode of GoT's final season.

