Confirmed! 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3' is a 'Go' Despite James Gunn's Firing from Franchise
Sean Gunn, brother to 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn, confirmed that the third movie in the popular superhero film series is a 'go.'
A still from Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2
The future of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 looked uncertain following James Gunn's firing from the Guardians franchise after a series of offensive tweets of his from 2008 and 2009 were resurfaced.
However, Sean Gunn, brother to the director, confirmed at Captain Marvel premiere that the third movie is a go.
“I don’t know exactly how that’s all gonna work, but I feel like we are going to make the third movie, I’m excited to make it, I think it’s a disservice to the fans if we didn’t make it and I know the people who worked on the ‘Guardians’ movies are really a family, and we’re gonna come together and make the best movie we can regardless of who’s in charge,",” Sean told Variety when asked whether the film could work without his brother at the helm.
Sean played Rocket Racoon as well as the role of Kraglin in the first two Guardians film.
Sean's comments come days after Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will use James Gunn's script. He was in the middle of writing the script for the third film when he was fired from the job.
"When it was pushed back, it was pushed back. Meaning the release date, because it's not coming out – although we've never announced a release date actually, but it was gonna happen sooner rather than later, initially of course. Outside of knowing that we're gonna use (Gunn's) draft, (we have) been focusing on other projects," Feige recently told Collider.
