English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Joaquin Phoenix will Be The Next 'Joker' in Upcoming Standalone Film
Warner Bros. has confirmed that Joaquin Phoenix will play The Joker in an upcoming standalone movie adventure, with production scheduled to start in September in New York.
It' official -- Warner Bros. has confirmed that Joaquin Phoenix will be the next face of 'The Joker'. Although Leonardo DiCaprio was also approached to play the role, it is the "Her" star who will step into character as Batman's arch-enemy. Joaquin Phoenix follows previous "Jokers" Jared Leto (Suicide Squad in 2016), Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight in 2008) and Jack Nicholson (Batman in 1989).
The movie will be helmed by American director Todd Phillips (The Hangover, War Dogs), who penned the script with Scott Silver. Production on the film, which does not yet have a title, is set to start in September in New York with a budget of around $55 million.
This latest film about the Joker's antics promises something new, and will be different from other adaptations of the comic book. The plot will apparently focus on the Gotham City bad guy in a darker and more experimental way, more akin to a crime drama. The picture, which doesn't yet have an official title, could land in theaters late in 2019.
The full cast is yet to be revealed. As for the release date, The Hollywood Reporter suggests that the "Joker" standalone could be in theaters at the end of 2019, if all goes to plan.
This production does not appear to stop Warner Bros. working on a similar project with Jared Leto as the supervillain. The actor previously played the DC Comics character in David Ayer's 2016 movie Suicide Squad, which also starred Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.
Joaquin Phoenix was previously considered for the role of Lex Luthor in Batman V. Superman, to no avail. After picking up an award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival for his performance in Lynne Ramsay's A Beautiful Day, the American actor now stars in Gus Van Sant's latest movie, Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot, out July 13, and the first English-language film from French director Jacques Audiard, The Sisters Brothers, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and John C. Reilly.
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
Also Watch
The movie will be helmed by American director Todd Phillips (The Hangover, War Dogs), who penned the script with Scott Silver. Production on the film, which does not yet have a title, is set to start in September in New York with a budget of around $55 million.
This latest film about the Joker's antics promises something new, and will be different from other adaptations of the comic book. The plot will apparently focus on the Gotham City bad guy in a darker and more experimental way, more akin to a crime drama. The picture, which doesn't yet have an official title, could land in theaters late in 2019.
The full cast is yet to be revealed. As for the release date, The Hollywood Reporter suggests that the "Joker" standalone could be in theaters at the end of 2019, if all goes to plan.
This production does not appear to stop Warner Bros. working on a similar project with Jared Leto as the supervillain. The actor previously played the DC Comics character in David Ayer's 2016 movie Suicide Squad, which also starred Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.
Joaquin Phoenix was previously considered for the role of Lex Luthor in Batman V. Superman, to no avail. After picking up an award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival for his performance in Lynne Ramsay's A Beautiful Day, the American actor now stars in Gus Van Sant's latest movie, Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot, out July 13, and the first English-language film from French director Jacques Audiard, The Sisters Brothers, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and John C. Reilly.
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sen: How Southgate's Boys Brought Belief and Hope Back to English Football
- 'They're Going Home': Twitter Trolls English Fans After Croatia Beats England in World Cup Semis
- Lamborghini Huracan Performante worth Rs 4 Crore Catches Fire at Petrol Pump, Completely Destroyed [Video]
- The Thrilling Story of Rescue of Thai Boys from Cave Heads to Hollywood
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post