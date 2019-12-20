Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor to Feature in Luv Ranjan’s Next, Release Date Announced

After much speculation, Luv Films have announced that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will feature in a project for the first time, releasing March 2021.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 20, 2019, 12:40 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor to Feature in Luv Ranjan's Next, Release Date Announced
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor (R)

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently busy shooting for Brahmastra, has signed his next film already. Ranbir will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in a yet-untitled movie. Slated to release on March 26, 2021, the movie will be directed by Luv Ranjan. He has previously directed films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

The official twitter handle of Luv Ranjan Films’ tweeted, “Luv Ranjan’s next to star Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will release on 26th March 2021.”

Shraddha also gave her confirmation by retweeting the news, with the comment, “Super excited for this!”

Interestingly, this will be the first time when Shraddha and Ranbir will share the screen space together.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently busy shooting Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Shraddha is gearing up for the release of her next film, Street Dancer 3D, along with Varun Dhawan. The film is set to hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

Earlier, there was news doing rounds about Ranbir and Ajay Devgn to cast in Luv Ranjan’s next. Clearing the rumour, Luv gave a statement to PTI, saying, “It hasn't been shelved. The work is going on. There will be a proper announcement... That's when I will talk about it.”

