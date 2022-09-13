Confirmed! Sachin Shroff Joins TMKOC As He Replaces Shailesh Lodha - Watch Promo

It’s confirmed! Sachin Shroff is the new Taarak Mehta in the popular Asit Kumar Modi’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While reports of him joining the sitcom were already making headlines, the makers confirmed the same with a new promo.

The promo begins with a glimpse of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Gokuldham Society as Anjali Mehta is upset over her husband Taarak’s absence. However, she then hears a voice from the Ganpati Pandal of a person chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’. When she turns around to see who this person is, it’s none other than Sachin Shroff aka Taarak Mehta himself. While his full face has now been revealed in the promo, it is made clear that Sachin has now replaced Shailesh Lodha.

Soon after the promo was shared, several fans took to the comments section to welcome new ‘Mehta Sahab’. “Great new tarak Mehta, great show band nhi hona chahiye dheere dheere adjust karenge inko bhi (This show must not go off-air. People will adjust to these new characters),” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user urged makers to bring back Dayaben too and commented, “Daya ko bhi laado lekin purani wali daya bhabhi (Please bring Dayaben back but only Disha Vakani should return).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Film Productions (@taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp)

Sachin Shroff is a popular name on television who has worked in several successful shows including Balika Vadhu, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Tumhari Paakhi, Anudamini, and Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka among others. He was also seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Prior to Sachin Shroff, Shailesh Lodha used to play the role of Taarak Mehta in the show. He was a part of the show ever since the beginning. However, he quit earlier this year. Reportedly, the actor was not very happy with his contract and felt that his dates were not properly used while shooting for the show. It was also said that Shailesh wanted to explore more opportunities.

Meanwhile, Shailesh Lodha is not the first actor who has left Asit Kumar Modi’s show. Earlier Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Nidhi Bhanushali and Bhavya Gandhi also left the show.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here