Confirmed! Salman Khan To Return As Prem For Uunchai Director Sooraj Barjatya, Deets Inside

Actor Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have confirmed that they are collaborating on another film together. If that wasn’t exciting enough, the duo has confirmed that he will be playing Prem yet again. Speaking at the premiere of Uunchai on Wednesday night, the director revealed that “Prem will return.” The filmmaker added that the title of the film has also been registered.

Salman joked, “Prem will return and he will make sure that he gets married too. Inhone picture ka title bhi announce bhi kar diya, Prem Ki Shaadi.” Sooraj had previously revealed that he was writing for a film with Salman in focus during the pandemic.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Sooraj said, “He keeps encouraging me to make more family films. He says, ‘Let’s make what we used to make, bring back that.’ He trusts me with the family films.” In the interview, the filmmaker said that it will take time to finalise the story.

“I have a version written, the structure is there, but there is still for that to begin. I will require some more time for the project because if I am working with him, it has to be special. The film is in the family space. Till then I am busy as a producer with my younger son Avnish’s movie, starring Rajveer and Paloma. It is another director after 30 years coming from Rajshri so it is a big responsibility,” said Sooraj Barjatya.

Meanwhile, Uunchai releases on Friday. The film is special for Sooraj Barjatya as the film releases on the 75th Anniversary Of Rajshri Productions. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa and Neena Gupta, and is set to release on November 11.

A special screening took place on Wednesday night and it was attended by several stars, including Salman, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, and Jaya Bachchan among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here