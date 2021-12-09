Confirmed! Salman Khan Won't Attend Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding, Leaves for Da-bangg Tour

After much speculation and suspense over his presence, Salman Khan has finally confirmed that he won’t be attending ex Katrina Kaif’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan. Katrina, who shares a close bond with Salman and his entire family, is set to tie the with Vicky at Six Senses fort in Sawai Madhopur on December 9. Earlier, there were speculations that Salman along with his family, will be present at Katrina’s wedding but the actor has left for Riyadh to perform on Da-bangg tour.

Salman Khan was spotted arriving at Kalina airport in the wee hours of Thursday. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of the actor greeting media outside the airport. The star-studded Da-bangg tour will be touring Saudi Arabia and will also feature Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saiee Manjrekar, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamal Khan, Guru Randhawa and Aayush Sharma. The show will take place on December 10 in Riyadh.

On Wednesday, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma also dismissed reports of her and Alvira flying out for Rajasthan for Katrina’s wedding. When asked about her presence at the wedding, Arpita told ETimes, “We have not been invited. So, how would we go?" Arpita had already established that her family has not been invited to the wedding. Last month too, Arpita Khan Sharma, who is also a close friend of Katrina Kaif, in an interview with India Today, said, “We haven’t got any invite for the wedding."

On the work front, Salman’s Antim: The Final Truth also starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma released on November 26, he will be now seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen doing an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathan.

