Confirmed! SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Release Postponed Again Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Director SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited period action film RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) has been postponed once again amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country and concerns over the new Omicron variant.

The film, starring South stars Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr, was scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 7. Produced by DVV Entertainments, the news of RRR being delayed comes just six days ahead of its release in theatres. The decision to defer the release date was announced on the official Twitter account of “RRR” film.

“Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love #RRRPPostopened #RRRMovie," the tweet read.

The makers said they were “forced" to not release the movie as theatres are being shut in many states across the country. “Inspite our relentless efforts some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promise to bring back the Glory of Indian Cinema and at the right time, WE WILL," it added.

Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/JlYsgNwpUO— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 1, 2022

RRR is set in the 1920s and it is a fictitious story based on legendary freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.

RRR is the second movie to be delayed due to the rise in the COVID-19 cases across the country. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Jersey’ was pulled from its scheduled release date of December 31. With civil restrictions slowly being reintroduced and cinema halls being shut down in the national capital Delhi under the yellow alert, film industry seems to be under threat once again with many producers reconsidering the release of their films across cinemas. “In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film ‘Jersey’. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey!!” the producers said in a statement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.