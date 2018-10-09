English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Confirming Her Relationship, Katrina Kaif Shares Her 'Dil-se Connection'; Details Inside
Katrina Kaif is in a relationship? Check her response.
Katrina Kaif arrives at Manish Malhotra's Party at his residence in mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Katrina Kaif is one of the most desirable women in Bollywood. Previous headlines have mentioned that the actress has dated some of the top names in B-town like Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. On Neha Dhupia's Chat show, No Filter Neha, the actress shared some personal details from her previous relationships.
When soon-to-be-mother Neha quizzed her about her current relationship status, Katrina had her a quirky way to dodge the question. Instead of naming a person, she spoke of her 'connection' with her clothes.
Pinkvilla quoted the actress as saying, "I’ll tell you the one relation I have is with a certain type of clothes which is very emotional and that is tracksuits. Sweatpants, track pants which has nowadays come back into fashion but honestly we should get this out there to all track and sweat brands that they, as a standard procedure, should give me their whole collection in a gift packet and send it to my house because I am a genuine appreciator of sweat/track pants. That’s a dil se connection with athleisure wear and soft fabric cotton kurtas!"
Undoubtedly Katrina is one diva of Bollywood who can carry off any attire with style.
On the work front, Katrina Kaif has three movies lined up with all the three big Khans of Bollywood. She is currently shooting with Salman Khan for Bharat and will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Apart from these two projects, she also has Zero in her kitty with Shah Rukh Khan.
When soon-to-be-mother Neha quizzed her about her current relationship status, Katrina had her a quirky way to dodge the question. Instead of naming a person, she spoke of her 'connection' with her clothes.
Pinkvilla quoted the actress as saying, "I’ll tell you the one relation I have is with a certain type of clothes which is very emotional and that is tracksuits. Sweatpants, track pants which has nowadays come back into fashion but honestly we should get this out there to all track and sweat brands that they, as a standard procedure, should give me their whole collection in a gift packet and send it to my house because I am a genuine appreciator of sweat/track pants. That’s a dil se connection with athleisure wear and soft fabric cotton kurtas!"
Undoubtedly Katrina is one diva of Bollywood who can carry off any attire with style.
On the work front, Katrina Kaif has three movies lined up with all the three big Khans of Bollywood. She is currently shooting with Salman Khan for Bharat and will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Apart from these two projects, she also has Zero in her kitty with Shah Rukh Khan.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of China Trip, Indian Coach Stephen Constantine Unhappy With Lack of Preparation
- Navneet Nishan on Alok Nath: Dealt With Four Years of Harassment by Slapping the Man in Question
- WATCH: Man Rides Swing in the Back of a Moving Truck in Mumbai Traffic
- We Couldn’t Care Less About Google+ But Google Has Lost Trust By Hiding a Data Breach For Months
- Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...