Confirming Her Relationship, Katrina Kaif Shares Her 'Dil-se Connection'; Details Inside

Katrina Kaif is one of the most desirable women in Bollywood. Previous headlines have mentioned that the actress has dated some of the top names in B-town like Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. On Neha Dhupia's Chat show, No Filter Neha, the actress shared some personal details from her previous relationships.When soon-to-be-mother Neha quizzed her about her current relationship status, Katrina had her a quirky way to dodge the question. Instead of naming a person, she spoke of her 'connection' with her clothes.Pinkvilla quoted the actress as saying, "I’ll tell you the one relation I have is with a certain type of clothes which is very emotional and that is tracksuits. Sweatpants, track pants which has nowadays come back into fashion but honestly we should get this out there to all track and sweat brands that they, as a standard procedure, should give me their whole collection in a gift packet and send it to my house because I am a genuine appreciator of sweat/track pants. That’s a dil se connection with athleisure wear and soft fabric cotton kurtas!"Undoubtedly Katrina is one diva of Bollywood who can carry off any attire with style.On the work front, Katrina Kaif has three movies lined up with all the three big Khans of Bollywood. She is currently shooting with Salman Khan for Bharat and will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Apart from these two projects, she also has Zero in her kitty with Shah Rukh Khan.