Confused About What To Wear? We Have Hina Khan's Wardrobe Here

Well, undoubtedly Hina Khan knows how to slay each of her fits. From traditional attires to western ensembles, her sartorial picks have kept the fashion critics on their toes. The diva never fails to serve our feeds with her Gram-worthy looks.

Agree or not her desi avatars have a separate fan base! So let’s dig into her Instagram profile and see what fashion inspiration we all can take.

This embellished sleeveless kurta set is giving the perfect inspiration for attending a summer wedding. Beautiful and comfy max. You too can include these colour combinations for your best friend’s wedding.

Oomph! Can we all take a moment and appreciate this beauty? Yes, please. Hina Khan’s fuchsia pink floor-length Anarkali looks drop-dead gorgeous. You have to incorporate a basic colour-pop Anarkali into your wardrobe and level up your fashion game.

Who says grey is not the colour for wedding attires? Here’s breaking all the myths, Hina slays this grey Lehnga teaming up with a blouse in a kurta style that has churidar sleeves. And we all know V-neck lines are so trending and flaunt your collar bone well.

Monochrome never goes wrong and Hina Khan proves it right. Serving some major Haldi outfit inspo that will turn heads for sure. An embellished shrug on top of a crop top and a palazzo is all you need this wedding season.

Wedding season and no sarees? No ways! We have a perfect pastel organza saree in that case. Just complete the look with minimal makeup and a messy bun. You are sorted to rock the cocktail party.

Hina Khan roars in each of her ensembles like a queen. Agree?

