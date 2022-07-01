Confused Sara Ali Khan Poses With A Bottle of 'Full Fat' Milk, Asks Instagram Fam to Help Her

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is currently on vacation mode in London, has been treating her fans to glimpses of her short getaway. She is one of the most loved actresses in the industry. Undoubtedly, her social media game is on point. She never misses a chance to involve her fans in her day-to-day routines. Sara, who is a fitness enthusiast, often shares glimpses of her workout regime. Even, on her vacation in London, she has been doing exercise.

On Thursday, she took to her Instagram stories and asked her fans for a suggestion with a poll. In the photo, the Simbaa actress shared a picture of herself looking adorable in the yellow athleisure co-ord set. She paired her look with a yellow sling bag, an orange cap and white sneakers. She posed for the camera with a bottle of milk. She added a sticker of milk packaged, and wrote, “Full fat.”

In the suggestion box, she asked her fans whether to help her pick between banana milkshake or cereal with cold milk.

Earlier Sara also shared a funny video of Karan Johar and herself being denied entry to a restaurant for not having a reservation. In the video, Karan Johar can be heard asking whether the restaurant has any reservations in the name of Alia Bhatt. But the duo couldn’t get in without the reservation. In the video, the Kedarnath actress can be heard saying, “There’s always a first time Karan. I think he said toodles to us. Bye, bye.”

She captioned the video, “When Karan Johar and me were left reservation-less and hungry, so had some KFC.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. In her kitty, she has Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey and Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Vicky Kaushal.

