Congratulations Mr and Mrs Jonas, Says Priyanka Chopra to Newlyweds Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Priyanka Chopra recently attended husband Nick Jonas’ brother, Joe Jonas' wedding to Sophie Turner held at Château de Torreau in Sarrians, France. Sophie and Joe hosted a big wedding at Sarrians, having originally gotten married in Las Vegas in May, 2019 following the Billboard Music Awards.

Priyanka, who is on a vacation with Nick in Italy, took some time off to congratulate her sister-in-law and Joe on their wedding. Priyanka shared a gorgeous picture of Sophie and Joe from their wedding day on Instagram with a caption that read, “Truly the happiest people I know. May life be everything you want it to be. Congratulations Mr and Mrs Jonas.”

While Sophie’s white gown was stunning, Priyanka absolutely stole the show in a powder pink saree. Priyanka was also seen getting emotional at Sophie's wedding ceremony.

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, Priyanka opened up about her equation with sisters-in-law Sophie and Danielle Jonas, the wife of Nick's eldest brother, Kevin Jonas.

"I've never had a sister, so it's really nice to have Danielle (Jonas) and Sophie (Turner), and just inheriting the family by proxy. Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together," the Bollywood diva said.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the film The Sky Is Pink, which will release in October.

Follow @News18Movies for more