Congress Objects to Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister', Demands Prior Screening
The trailer of the Accidental Prime Minister has sparked a row over alleged distortion of facts.
The trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister, based on the eponymous book by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's media advisor Sanjaya Baru, has sparked a row over alleged distortion of facts. The trailer shows Singh as the victim of the inside politics of the Congress ahead of 2014 general elections, which the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) lost.
Raising objections to the "incorrect presentation of the facts", Maharashtra Youth Congress Thursday demanded a prior screening of the movie and declared that they wouldn't let the movie be screened anywhere in the country if their demand is not met.
"If the said movie is released without prior screening for our office bearers and without making necessary changes recommended by us that we find out after viewing the movie it will be understood that you are doing this deliberately and we have other options open to stop the screening of the same across India," Congress said in its letter.
Meanwhile, Anupam Kher, who is essaying the role of Singh in the film, said that the movie is going to be a "game changer" in political biopics as it does not shy away from taking real names.
Kher said the film is open to interpretations and it would be wrong to say that it supports or criticises a particular political party. "There will be different kind of interpretations and one can have their own interpretation. People release patriotic films during Independence Day or Republic Day. This is a political film and we would like to release it in the election time. What is the problem in that?" he said at the trailer launch of the film.
Directed by Vijay Gutte, the political drama features Akshaye Khanna as Baru, German actor Suzanne Bernert as Sonia Gandhi, Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi and Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi.
Maharashtra Youth Congress writes to makers of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister & asks to show them the movie before release & if some scenes are found unfactual, they should be deleted else, Youth Congress will not let the movie be screened anywhere in the country. pic.twitter.com/CUGJ98hmv8— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2018
| Edited by: Shrishti Negi
