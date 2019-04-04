English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'A Bogus Film of a Flop Hero': Congress Takes Jibe at Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Modi Biopic
The biopic of Modi, featuring Vivek Oberoi, is set to release on April 5, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Vivek Anand Oberoi in a still from PM Narendra Modi. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Loading...
The Congress Wednesday said it has complained to the Election Commission about the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic ahead of the polls, saying it was an example of absolute desperation and is based on a "flop person" who has proved to be a "zero".
Questioning the timing of its release, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it should be ascertained whether black money was used for producing the film.
"We have said that the Election Commission should take note of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"It is a bogus film of a flop hero, a flop producer and is made on a flop person who has proved to be a zero," he told reporters.
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said, "What Vivek Oberoi is saying, he should go and tell the Election Commission which has already issued a notice to him on our representation."
"This is another example of absolute desperation. We have led three delegations to the Election Commission in one week," he said.
The Congress earlier complained to the poll panel against the BJP's alleged "misuse" of Doordarshan in broadcasting certain speeches of Modi.
The Congress has called for a level playing field for all parties in election campaigning.
It also complained to the Election Commission about Namo TV, which carries a picture of Modi in its logo.
The biopic of Modi, featuring Vivek Oberoi, is set to release on April 5, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Questioning the timing of its release, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it should be ascertained whether black money was used for producing the film.
"We have said that the Election Commission should take note of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"It is a bogus film of a flop hero, a flop producer and is made on a flop person who has proved to be a zero," he told reporters.
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said, "What Vivek Oberoi is saying, he should go and tell the Election Commission which has already issued a notice to him on our representation."
"This is another example of absolute desperation. We have led three delegations to the Election Commission in one week," he said.
The Congress earlier complained to the poll panel against the BJP's alleged "misuse" of Doordarshan in broadcasting certain speeches of Modi.
The Congress has called for a level playing field for all parties in election campaigning.
It also complained to the Election Commission about Namo TV, which carries a picture of Modi in its logo.
The biopic of Modi, featuring Vivek Oberoi, is set to release on April 5, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | 'Stop It!' - Pollard Leaves Twitter Stunned With Acrobatic Catch
- England Have Outstanding Chance to Win World Cup at Home: Cook
- Joe Russo’s Bollywood Cast of Avengers: Salman Khan as Hulk, Rajinikanth as Iron Man
- OnePlus 7 Case Renders Reveal Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Camera and More
- PUBG Addiction: Boy Commits Suicide in Hyderabad After Being Scolded For Playing PUBG During Boards
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results