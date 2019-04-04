LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'A Bogus Film of a Flop Hero': Congress Takes Jibe at Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Modi Biopic

The biopic of Modi, featuring Vivek Oberoi, is set to release on April 5, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2019, 9:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'A Bogus Film of a Flop Hero': Congress Takes Jibe at Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Modi Biopic
Vivek Anand Oberoi in a still from PM Narendra Modi. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Loading...
The Congress Wednesday said it has complained to the Election Commission about the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic ahead of the polls, saying it was an example of absolute desperation and is based on a "flop person" who has proved to be a "zero".

Questioning the timing of its release, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it should be ascertained whether black money was used for producing the film.

"We have said that the Election Commission should take note of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is a bogus film of a flop hero, a flop producer and is made on a flop person who has proved to be a zero," he told reporters.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said, "What Vivek Oberoi is saying, he should go and tell the Election Commission which has already issued a notice to him on our representation."

"This is another example of absolute desperation. We have led three delegations to the Election Commission in one week," he said.

The Congress earlier complained to the poll panel against the BJP's alleged "misuse" of Doordarshan in broadcasting certain speeches of Modi.

The Congress has called for a level playing field for all parties in election campaigning.

It also complained to the Election Commission about Namo TV, which carries a picture of Modi in its logo.

The biopic of Modi, featuring Vivek Oberoi, is set to release on April 5, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram