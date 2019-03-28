LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
It'll be a Mockery of Our Democracy: Congress Urges EC to Stop Modi Biopic Release

Veteran Congress leader Suresh Mishra on Wednesday urged the Election Commission (EC) to stop the release of 'PM Narendra Modi'.

IANS

Updated:March 28, 2019, 7:48 AM IST
It'll be a Mockery of Our Democracy: Congress Urges EC to Stop Modi Biopic Release
Poster of PM Narendra Modi biopic.
Veteran Congress leader Suresh Mishra on Wednesday urged the Election Commission (EC) to stop the release of PM Narendra Modi, a biopic based on the life of the Prime Minister. The film is scheduled to be released on April 5.

In a letter to the EC, Mishra said, "The release of the film during the Lok Sabha elections is a pre-planned strategy. The BJP is violating the model code of conduct by promoting the PM's story and trying to cash in on his reach."

"The world's eyes are on India during elections. The release of the film at this time will be a mockery of our democracy," he said.

Mishra also accused Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore of misusing his position to get the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) clearance for the film and have it released during elections.

The film is being promoted through posters, banners, TV, newspapers and magazines. As per the EC rules, expenses on these should be included in the election publicity funds, he wrote in the letter.

The Gujarat Janchetna Party (GJP) also wrote to the (EC), demanding ban on the upcoming biopic, citing violation of the model code of conduct.

"The code of conduct is in force and it's the responsibility of the commission to implement it. If the commission is aware of the release date and has not acted upon it then it raises serious doubts about its apolitical, unbiased and neutral attitude," GJP President Divyesh Chavda said in the letter.

Remarking that the EC would also be aware that film's release will have an influence on the voters, Chavda said if the ECI did not stop the film's release, "we will be forced to move the judiciary."

Chavda said he would wait till March 30 and then "will move" the Gujarat High Court.

Based in Surat, the GJP was formed in 2014. It fielded 30 candidates during the 2017 Assembly elections, all of whom lost. It has fielded seven candidates in Gujarat Lok Sabha seats.


