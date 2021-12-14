Conman's Gifts to Jacqueline Fernandez; Shanaya Kapoor Shares Emotional Post for Mother Maheep Kapoor

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case in which Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were recently questioned, stated that the two Bollywood actresses received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from the accused.

After Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friend Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19, it has now been confirmed that actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor has also contracted the virus. Maheep’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor has shared an emotional post on Instagram for her mother. The post features Shanaya posing with her brother and father with the caption, “Cherish every moment, love you mumma.” The post also got a heartfelt response from Maheep who commented, “love you my baby.”

Superstar Aamir Khan is all set to treat the audiences once again with the cinematic magic on screen with Laal Singh Chaddha. A passion project that took a great deal of commitment and planning from the actor and producer, Laal Singh Chaddha was shot for nearly 200 days, making it the most number of days Aamir Khan has shot for a film since Lagaan. Filmed in over 100 locations across India, the film takes audiences through events in India’s history that unfold through the perspective of Laal Singh Chaddha, a man who has a great understanding of emotions.

Apart from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also speculated to tie the knot this year. Rumours around Alia and Ranbir’s wedding have been doing rounds for a long time now. Reports were rife that the duo would get hitched in December. However, according to the latest report, the duo has postponed their marriage by over a year and cancelled their plans of a destination wedding. The wedding will now likely take place in December 2022 or early Jan 2023 in Mumbai itself.

Harnaaz Sandhu has made India proud by bringing the Miss Universe crown home after 21 years. Her predecessor, Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020, crowned Harnaaz as the winner while Nadia Ferreira, 22, of Paraguay, came in second. It is natural that Indians are rejoicing at her achievement, but the Chandigarh-based model also seems to be warming the hearts of the BTS ARMY.

